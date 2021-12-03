Man arrested after threatening woman, holding her in apartment for hours

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been charged after he held his ex-girlfriend victim with a gun in a Hagerstown apartment on Thursday.

29-year-old Andre Eugene Whitley was holding the victim, his ex-girlfriend, in an apartment at 136 S. Potomac Street. The victim said that Whitley held her for around two hours and threatened to shoot anyone who came if she called for help. She was able to text a family member, who called police.

Police arrived around 6:00 p.m. They heard arguing inside, but the victim was able to open the door for officers. Officers arrested Whitley after he ran out the back. They found suspected crack cocaine and marijuana on him but did not find the gun.

Police found more dangerous substances in a search for the gun. A K-9 search led them to where the gun had been hidden.

Officers also got a warrant to search Whitley’s vehicle. They found “15 rounds of ammunition, 42 capsules of suspected fentanyl, 33 capsules of suspected crack cocaine and 9 vials containing suspected marijuana.”

Whitley has been charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and nine firearm-related charges.