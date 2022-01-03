Man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in AA group

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested for a sexual assault that took place on Dec. 23, but the Montgomery County Department of Police is concerned that there may be other victims.

Police first arrived at a hospital in the area on Monday, Dec. 27 for the report of the assault. They found that the victim had joined a local Alcoholics Anonymous chapter about 10 weeks before. The group leader, Michael Joseph Weschler, Jr., invited the victim to his home in the 4100 block of Landgreen St. in Aspen Hill after they became friends. He then sexually assaulted her.

Anyone with any information or who may know of other victims is asked to contact police at 240-773-5050.