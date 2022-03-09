WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An Anne Arundel County man faces arson charges after setting a trailer in Hagerstown on fire.

39-year-old David Wilhelm was working on a home at 20033 Cool Hollow Road in Hagerstown when he became upset with the property owner.

According to officials, he then intentionally set a mattress on fire inside the bedroom of a trailer where he was living which was located behind the property.

When the property owner called 911, Wilhelm barricaded himself inside the home, threatening to burn it down and even attempting to pour gas inside a third-floor bedroom.

After several hours, Wilhelm surrendered and was arrested by Deputy State Fire Marshals, who he later told that he was having a bad day.

He is currently being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center and faces charges of first-degree arson and reckless endangerment, among other charges.