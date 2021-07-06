Man arrested after series of hit-and-run incidents in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested after an early-morning hit and run in Frederick County on Tuesday.

The Frederick Police Department arrested 59-year-old Kenneth Niblett Jr., who is from Frederick. FPD responded to the 100 block of West 5th Street for the report of a vehicle collision around 6:30 a.m. Police said that Niblett was driving a truck from a parking area in the 100 block of West 5th Street before heading along North East Street, hitting cars along the way. Some of these cars were occupied.

Niblett left Frederick after that, and deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched. Police said he was driving south on Tabler Road when he crossed the center line, lightly hitting another car that was traveling north. Around a quarter of a mile south of that crash, he crossed to the other side again and hit a driver head-on, causing his truck to be disabled.

Police said that one driver who had been hit on Tabler Road was treated on the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.