Man arrested after his father’s decomposing body was found in Montgomery Co. home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man is facing neglect charges after his father’s body was found decomposing in his home.

51-year-old Gary D. Howes of Rockville is being charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death. Police began investigating on September 6th following a report that an elderly man was in poor health and last heard from October 2020.

When officers entered the home, they found Howes’ father body in “full decomposition” tucked under a filing cabinet in a back bedroom.

Howes is currently in custody.