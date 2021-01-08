Man arrested after attempted to flee during traffic stop; facing first-degree assault charges

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man is in custody after attempting to run into officers during a traffic stop in Germantown early Friday morning.

Montgomery County Police officers pulled the suspect over near Middlebrook Road and at some point during the stop, the suspect tried to ram his vehicle into officers and fled the scene. Police caught the suspect after he crashed near the intersection of Middlebrook Road and Knollcross Drive. He is being charged with first-degree assault. The suspect’s mugshot is not available at this time.