Man arrested after attempted to flee during traffic stop; facing first-degree assault charges

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A man is in custody after attempting to run into officers during a traffic stop in Germantown early Friday morning.
Montgomery County Police officers pulled the suspect over near Middlebrook Road and at some point during the stop, the suspect tried to ram his vehicle into officers and fled the scene. Police caught the suspect after he crashed near the intersection of Middlebrook Road and Knollcross Drive. He is being charged with first-degree assault. The suspect’s mugshot is not available at this time.
Latest Posts
- Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo nominated for Biden’s cabinet
- Colleagues of West Virginia legislator charged in U.S. Capitol siege want him out
- Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account
- West Virginia Welcomes No. 17 Texas to Morgantown
- Officer-involved shooting reported in Gaithersburg
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App