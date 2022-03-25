FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Earlier this week, a group of scientists made a breakthrough in developing a male contraceptive pill.

It was during the 1960s when the female birth control pill was first approved. Since then, scientists have been researching for the same thing, but for men.

So far the developed contraceptive has proven to be 99 percent effective in mice and didn’t cause any noticeable side effects.

“I think it’s actually an exciting idea,” Laura Hamill. “I feel like it’s about time that men had more of an equal share in the responsibility of when to start planning for children.”

“I’m 100% in support of a male contraceptive,” Jake Vogdes said. “I believe there are two parties in this and we are just as responsible as our female counterparts and if we can do anything to help that more power to us.”

The findings from the study will be presented at the American Chemical Society’s spring meeting