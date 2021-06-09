Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic continues to make dreams come true

KEEDYSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Dreams really do come true, and one little girl from Keedysville learned that Wednesday when the Mid- Atlantic Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.

6-year-old Dylann is an avid hockey fan. She recently had a kidney transplant and during the pandemic, she was forced to stay home to avoid getting sick. Make-A-Wish is helping her get back in the game with an in-home hockey rink.

With a little help from the Washington Capitals and the American Special Hockey Association, the organization was able to transform the basement in her family home into a functioning synthetic hockey rink. It’s a perfect way for Dylann to enjoy the game with her family.

“This is an amazing wish because we know that make a wish and our wishes bring hope, strength, and joy to children who are fighting critical illnesses and give them something to look forward to,” said President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

To top it all off, Dylann’s favorite hockey player TJ Oshie gifted Dylann a signed jersey, and Washington Capitals merchandise for the whole family.

