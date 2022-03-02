UPDATE (3:40 p.m.) — The 16″ water main has been repaired according to a news release from The City of Hagerstown. Work crews from the City’s Water Division are currently working to restore service to the system, with water expected to be restored between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. tonight.

After that time, anyone who has discolored water should run cold water (COLD water only) until it clears. Please call 301-739-8577, ext. 690, if the water does not clear.

If you have any questions or concerns about this advisory, please call the City’s Water Division at 301-223-7424 and dial 0 when asked.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — There is a major water main break covering around 50% of the city.

In a post on The City of Hagerstown – Municipal‘s Facebook page, they have alerted the community of the water main break.