UPDATE (3:40 p.m.) — The 16″ water main has been repaired according to a news release from The City of Hagerstown. Work crews from the City’s Water Division are currently working to restore service to the system, with water expected to be restored between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. tonight.
After that time, anyone who has discolored water should run cold water (COLD water only) until it clears. Please call 301-739-8577, ext. 690, if the water does not clear.
If you have any questions or concerns about this advisory, please call the City’s Water Division at 301-223-7424 and dial 0 when asked.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — There is a major water main break covering around 50% of the city.
In a post on The City of Hagerstown – Municipal‘s Facebook page, they have alerted the community of the water main break.
This morning a contractor hit a 16” water main while working on the Downsville Pike. The break covers approximately 50% of the city’s base zone. Due to this break, the City of Hagerstown is experiencing a major water outage covering the southern water service area of Hagerstown including the Downsville Pike, Sharpsburg Pike, Virginia Ave., Maryland Ave., Summit Ave., and Jefferson Blvd. Work crews from the City’s Water Division are working to repair the break as soon as possible and estimate the repairs will take 12 to 16 hours to complete.
Higher elevations may notice no water at all while lower elevation customers may notice a reduction in water pressure until all work is completed and the water system is fully restored.
Any customers who experience discoloration in their water should allow their COLD water to run until the discoloration abates and their water clears.
Please contact the City’s Water Division at 301-223-7424, and dial 0 when prompted, if you have any questions or concerns regarding this advisory.The City of Hagerstown – Municipal/Facebook