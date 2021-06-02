Major Tim Clarke retires as Frederick County Administrative Services Commander

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After thirty-five plus years of working as Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, administrative Services commander, Major Tim Clarke has officially retired.

Clarke played a major role in the growth and success of Frederick County, but now he is passing the baton to Captain Scott Jewell, who will take over as Administrative Service Commander.

Scott is no newbie to the role. Previously he was in charge of personnel and support services, and he plans to bring all of that knowledge to his new role.

Jewell says he feels confident and comfortable with the transition, and is honored to continue serving the community.

“I am happy to be in this position and I look forward to moving on, and getting things done so we’re, efficient with our people and providing the best service we can to the community,” said Jewell.

Clarke stated that his life after law enforcement will include traveling and time with family and friends, working on their small farm operation.