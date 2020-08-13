Major construction projects start Friday across Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Transportation starts several construction and maintenance projects across Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties Friday.

All the work listed below is weather permitting. MDOT reminds people the equipment used for construction may be disruptive.

Real-time traffic information can be found by clicking here or by calling 1 (800) 466-3511. Be sure to use a hands-free device if calling while driving.

Montgomery County

US 29 (Colesville Road) from MD 97 (Georgia Avenue) to Spring Street. WSSC pipe replacement project. Intermittent single lane closures, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and single and multiple overnight lane closures, Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late summer 2020

US 29 (Colesville Road) from St. Andrews Way to Stewart Lane. Safety and resurfacing project. Single lane closures, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and single and multiple overnight lane closures, Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through year-end 2021

MD 97 (Georgia Avenue) from north of Gold Mine Road to south of Holiday Drive. MD 97 relocation project. Intermittent single lane closures, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through year-end 2021

MD 124 (Quine Orchard Road) from Dosh Drive to MD 117 (Clopper Road/West Diamond Avenue). Bicycle/pedestrian improvement project. Intermittent ingle lane closures, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early fall 2020

MD 182 (Layhill Road) from Chester Mill Road to Norwood Road/Ednor Road. Road resurfacing. Intermittent single and multiple lane closures, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late summer 2020

MD 187 (Old Georgetown Road) from I-495 (Capital Beltway) to Cedar Lane. Safety and resurfacing project. Intermittent daytime single and multiple lane closures, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late fall 2020

MD 190 (River Road) from MD 188 (Wilson Lane) to MD 614 (Goldsboro Road). Roadway improvement project. Single lane closures, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and multiple lane closures, overnight, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late spring 2021.

MD 320 (Piney Branch Road) bridge over Northwest Branch between MD 195 (Carroll Avenue) and MD 650 (New Hampshire Avenue). Bridge painting and cleaning and painting project. Overnight single lane closures, Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through year end 2020

MD 355 (Frederick Road) at West Old Baltimore Road. Intersection construction project. Intermittent single and multiple lane closures on both roads, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through year-end 2020

I-270 (Eisenhower Highway) from Watkins Mill Road to Great Seneca Creek Crossing. Interchange construction project. Intermittent single and multiple lane closures weekdays, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late summer 2020

I-270 (Eisenhower Highway) from Interstate 70 to I-495 (Capital Beltway). Traffic congestion relief construction project. Intermittent single lane closures, weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and single and multiple overnight lane closures, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with intermittent temporary ramp closures with detours up to 24 hours a day through late spring 2021

Seminary Road from Hale Street to MD 192 (Forest Glen Road). Bridge rehabilitation project. Intermittent single lane closures, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through year-end 2020

Inner and outer loops of I-495 (Capital Beltway) from MD 97 (Georgia Avenue) to MD 185 (Connecticut Avenue). Bridge rehabilitation project. Intermittent single weekday single lane closures, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and intermittent overnight single and multiple lane closures with full traffic stops, Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through year-end 2020

Outer loop of I-495 (Capital Beltway) between MD 650 (New Hampshire Avenue) and MD 193 (University Boulevard). Bridge repair. Intermittent single and multiple lane closures, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through early fall 2020

I-495 (Capital Beltway) eastbound and westbound off ramps to US 29 (Colesville Road). Guardrail installation project. Partial ramp closures, overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late summer 2020

