Main Street Williamsport sprucing up for tourist season and beyond

Kathyrn Gratton runs the Main Street Williamsport program in Maryland which is making grants available to property owners as a way to spruce up the town.

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Turning a corner from the pandemic, the Potomac River town of Williamsport, Maryland is sprucing up.

The town’s “Main Street” program is making grants available to property owners in the heart of town as a way to attract tourists, especially with the town’s rich Civil War Era history. Kathyrn Gratton heads the program and is working with residents and small businesses to make Williamsport shine.

“Some of the older buildings that used to have shutters, we’re putting them back on, painting the fronts, porches, they need to be permanent in nature so small projects like landscaping and everything won’t qualify,” Gratton explained. “For the commercial properties, this could be put toward adding new signage, improving the front appearance in case you want to add curbside shopping.”

Main Street Williamsport is planning a festive spring and summer season with “Food Truck Friday Nights” in town just off the C&O Canal.