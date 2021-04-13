Main Street Williamsport helping small business emerge from pandemic

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — So many small businesses have struggled to survive during the pandemic. In Williamsport, the Main Street program has been a lifeline to small businesses, making grants that have been a matter of survival.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill Green devoted a share of the town’s Main Street funds to Bay Farms Bed and Breakfast, a favorite for bicycle riders traveling along the C&O canal. This comes from more than $100,000 in the funds. For Bay Farms’ proprietor and other Williamsport businesses like Zelda’s Boutique, this financial support has helped them see light at the end of that dark pandemic tunnel.

“If you’re a small business owner, hang in there,” said Jessie Foster, proprietor of Bay Farms Bed & Breakfast. “There’s money out there. and hopefully you work with a town as great as mine and they’ll come through and help you out.”

Mayor Green said Main Street program manager Kathyrn Gratton has worked closely with Williamsport small business to help them get through the economic downturn.