Main Street program aims to take Williamsport to the next level

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Williamsport has some big plans to attract visitors.

Situated right on the C&O Canal along the Potomac, the National Park Service is moving its historic park headquarters to the town this summer.

Williamsport’s new “Main Street” project aims to draw all those new visitors to the canal park center into their downtown.

It’s a Maryland State Department of Housing and Community Development program, with help from a dynamic main street manager.

“It’s going to be an awesome thing with the opening of the C&O Canal National Park headquarters project,” says Kathyrn Gratton. “We were looking for ways to get folks off the canal and up into the downtown.”

Williamsport is planning some Main Street farmers markets and festivals for later this month, including a food truck caravan on July 24.

