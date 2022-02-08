Main Street Hagerstown program to undergo revitalization

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown is working hard to revamp and revitalize its Main Street Hagerstown program as a way to help main street partners get back to normal and get more people back downtown.

Main Street Hagerstown is a program driven by volunteers to revitalize the city’s downtown, and it’s going through some major changes to revamp Hagerstown’s main street area.

“They’re doing a rebranding effort and looking at doing a lot more events in our main street area and bringing people back out of the house,” said Emily Keller, Mayor of the city of Hagerstown.

Scott Nicewarner, the city administrator for Hagerstown, says they are also working on getting some of the events they did before the pandemic back.

“The interest we have in the community to want to be a part of the redevelopment of downtown and with all of the developments that are going to happen that people have an interest in wanting to be a part of that and main street and or other community organizations are going to allow for that to happen,” said Nicewarner.

Some rebranding efforts also include a new committee and new volunteers.

“We’re in the beginning stages and going to come out swinging,” said Keller.

The Main Street Program will have a big kickoff event to seek more volunteers, no word on a date just yet.