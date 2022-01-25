Magruder students return to the building for the first time after school shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police were lined up to greet students at Magruder High School on Tuesday for the first time since a 15-year-old student was shot at school on Friday.

When students arrived Tuesday morning, they were greeted by police cars lined up at the school’s entrance and officers wishing them a good morning holding “you are loved signs.” To show support, students, staff, and community leaders across the county also wore the school colors navy blue and white. And students had an extended advisory period to help them process and cope with Friday’s events.

“We stand with all of you and we know there will be a time and space over the coming days and weeks to reflect on what occurred on Friday,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz. “But this council stands ready to support in any way that it can. So I wanted to begin with that note and I do believe today we are Magruder strong.”

The 10th-grade student that was shot is still in critical condition, and prosecutors say he is fighting for his life.