Magruder High School shooting: victim still in critical condition, suspect held without bond

A policeman stands near the scene at Col. Zadok Magruder High School where authorities say a student was shot and a suspect was in custody, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Rockville, Md. (Freddy Kunkle/The Washington Post via AP)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM) — A student is still fighting for his life after another student shot him in Magruder High School on Friday.

Police said that the suspect had purchased a 9mm ghost gun online before the shooting. They found the gun with nine bullets remaining.

What police say started as a confrontation escalated when the suspect pointed the gun at the victim’s head. According to police, witnesses said that the victim fought and was shot in the pelvis.

The suspect is being held without bond and was transferred to a juvenile facility.