Mack Truck cuts health benefits for union auto employees

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — Union auto workers continue their strike against Mack Truck and Volvo Trucks North America following contract negotiations.

In a recent negotiation, Mack Truck cut health insurance benefits to thousands of striking employees, including those at the Volvo Group Plant in Hagerstown.

“At this point in time we had to take a stand for us as a union. This is going to affect me financially there is no doubt about it, but at some point in time we have to stand up for what we believe in and all we’re asking for is equality inside the plant,” Todd Scott said, a production worker at Local 171 in Hagerstown.

Members of the union raised concerns after they say a mass negotiation with Mack Truck and Volvo officials fell apart in regards to wage increases, job security, and more. Congressman David Trone was out supporting the picket line in hopes to reach an agreement.

“Without health insurance, how do we take care of wives, kids, husbands, and etc. so that’s another step in the wrong direction. The only way things will get done is through compromises and working together. The fact the company wouldn’t entertain a mediator, or bring a mediator in is also wrong. Both sides should participate and the company refused to do that.” Trone said, (D) Maryland.

Mack Truck released a statement to WDVM regarding the health insurance cut saying quote:

“We are continuing both short- and long-term disability coverage for any employees who were covered before the strike. employees can also continue their benefits under cobra, which would be funded by the employee. we look forward finalizing a new agreement so employees can return to work with full pay and benefits,”.

Nearly 2,000 people are employed at the Hagerstown area facility. Officials say negotiations will be brought back to the table Monday.