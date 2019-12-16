Lyrics for annual Christmas Cantata raise questions for a church in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Grace United Church of Christ hosted its annual Christmas Cantata. Church leaders are hopeful to change misconceptions after having to explain the meanings behind some of the lyrics.

This year’s cantata was called “Christmas Dreams”. It’s a retelling of the story of hope and second chances within Advent, through music. The lyrics tell a story to spread a message about the vision for humanity. The reverend says that the lyrics this year raised questions as to how people of faith view humanity.

“Dark and light imagery that Advent brings, there is a message in the church and in society that dark is somehow scary and light is somehow holy and we understand that in some ways can affect how we understand issues of race in American culture,” Rev. Dr. Rob Apgar-Taylor said.

The reverend also says another example is, the cantata talks about a crippled boy yearning to be made whole. He says people with physical limitations are whole the way they are. He also says he recognizes struggles the church still faces but education is where change can begin.

“One of the issues that we really struggled with however is some of the dominate imagery that advent brings and some of the scriptural images, we are not changing them because we don’t think that they need to be changed but we are going to think about them in new ways,” the reverend said.

Church leaders say it was an option to change the melody and make the lyrics more inclusive of the faith community but they want to challenge people within the congregation to reflect contemporary understandings.

“Changing those words would probably be the more politically correct thing to do, but we are more about making a teachable moment to help people grow,” Rev. Dr. Rob Apgar-Taylor said. Church officials say inclusion is important and that pews are open to anyone who comes through the doors.