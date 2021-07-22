Lumber truck overturned, driver injured on Route 340

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that briefly shut down the US-340 in early Thursday afternoon, causing a miles-long delay along route 340 eastbound.



First responders were dispatched to the scene on Route 340 (Saint Marks Road) around 12:36 p.m. for a single-vehicle accident. A tractor-trailer, which was carrying a load of lumber, was found overturned and the lumber was spilled across the westbound, median and the eastbound lanes of Route 340. A lot of debris had also landed on the median and the eastbound lanes.

Route 340 eastbound was briefly shut down until 3 p.m. for a crew from the Maryland State Highway Administration to clean up the scene. One lane was reopened afterward to allow traffic flow. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.

As of 4:30 p.m. when WDVM contacted Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack, they said the state police is still at the scene for a clean-up effort.

The accident is still under investigation.