Lt. Governor Rutherford highlights new initiatives to combat opioid epidemic in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford is pushing efforts to ensure those struggling with substance abuse have access to mental health resources.

Rutherford is urging the passage of two bills. One would allow out-of-state mental health providers to provide telehealth services in Maryland. The second bill would require places that serve people who are at high risk for an overdose to have the life-saving drug naloxone on hand.

“We remain committed to addressing the heroin and opioid epidemic as well as its correlation with mental health, and we are using every tool at our disposal to improve the health, public safety, and quality of health for Marylanders,” said Rutherford.

The state also plans to use funds from a 400 million dollar settlement with Johnson and Johnson to invest in prevention, education, and treatment.