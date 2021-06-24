Lt. Governor Rutherford announces launch of statewide Maryland Stop Overdose strategy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor, Boyd Rutherford (R), announced the launch of a new statewide campaign to reduce overdose deaths Thursday.

It’s called, “Maryland Stop Overdose” strategy. The campaign includes 4 million dollars in grants to support local prevention, enforcement, and treatment in each jurisdiction.

A recent report released by the Opioid Operational Command Center and Maryland Department of Health showed a nearly six percent increase in overdose deaths between January and March of this year compared to 2020.

“The state’s approach to combating substance misuse and the growing number of overdose deaths is truly an all hands on deck approach, requiring us not only to address the problem, but to look at the underlying causes and effects that may not always be considered,” said Rutherford.

