Lt. Governor Rutherford announces $5.5 million in competitive grants as part of Maryland stop overdose strategy

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) is distributing nearly $5.5 million through its Competitive Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2022 to fund projects that address the opioid and substance use crisis.

This competitive grant will support 39 high-impact projects that include: prevention programs in schools, programs providing alternatives to incarceration for justice-involved individuals, harm reduction programming, peer support services, mobile crisis services, and medication-assisted programs for treating opioid-use disorder.

Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford (R) made this announcement at the Boys and Girls Club because its “SMART Moves Program” that helps youth avoid addiction, will be one of the programs that receives funding.

“Direct and indirect consequences from the hardships and disconnection we experienced over the last 16 months, we suspect this will continue, and trigger mental and behavioral health challenges for our young people,” said Lt. Gov. Rutherford.

In the next year, the Opioid Operational Command Center is expected to distribute nearly $10 million to combat the opioid crisis in Maryland.