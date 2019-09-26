Lowe’s store extends a helping hand to a foster home

"This is just more proof of what we've done as our lowes famuily comes out to our community and we build and bond with another family"

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The San Mar foster home received the Lowe’s Hero award, giving it a new and improved basketball court, swing set, and playground.

“San Mar is family,” Lowe’s store manager Doug Thomas said. Thomas and other Lowe’s employees choose what organization they want to partner with every year to receive this award.

Thomas adds, “It really makes us feel good for what I do every day. To get out here and actually, you know, pull together my team, and how we can achieve anything.”