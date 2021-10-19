Longtime Maryland State Treasurer Nancy Kopp decides to retire after decades of public service

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — After 20 years in the office, Maryland State Treasurer Nancy Kopp says she will retire at the end of the year.

Kopp is the second woman to hold the post in Maryland. Her career in public service spans five decades. she served in the House of Delegates from Montgomery County. On the State Board of Public Works, she was often at odds with Governor Larry Hogan and State Comptroller Peter Franchot, most recently over a state contract for capital beltway construction.

As liaison for the state with bond rating agencies, she was responsive to concerns about the state’s efforts to address climate policy.

“Never before have the rating agencies asked anything about this and now across the country and including in Maryland and including in the counties, we are being asked,” Kopp explained.

Treasurer Kopp is especially proud that Wall Street rated Maryland’s creditworthiness “triple A” on a consistent basis.