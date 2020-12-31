Longtime Hagerstown New Year’s Eve traditions change for pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There’s no annual Krumpe’s Do-Nut Drop in downtown Hagerstown this year due to pandemic restrictions, but the beloved local business is still celebrating with the town.

“We realized in the early fall that the donut drop as it was was not going to be possible this year, we knew we had to do something for the community,” said Jessica Green, Maryland Theatre Executive Director.

Instead, Krumpe’s Do-Nuts and other community organizations like the Maryland Theatre held a donut drive. Krumpe’s handed out thousands of donuts to cars traveling down South Potomac Street Thursday.

The Krumpe’s donut and ACT coffee cup were on display as cars drove by. Passerby were also able to enjoy live music.