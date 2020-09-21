Longtime environmental leader dies in car crash

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A longtime environmental leader, Lisa Feldt, died in a car crash in Anne Arundel County last Thursday. Feldt was a former Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection Director.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich released a statement on the tragic loss of Feldt:

“It is with sadness that I acknowledge the loss of a longtime environmental leader in the fight against climate change, former Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Director Lisa Feldt who died on Sept. 17 in a traffic accident.”

Lisa had a long and storied career in the environmental field, including several stints at the Environmental Protection Agency before coming to Montgomery County to serve as director of DEP in Jan. 2015. She was a natural choice for the job; and, as I worked with her, I got to know her and appreciate her deep understanding of the need for environmental protection. I enjoyed working with her, and I knew that she was driven by deep-seated values that were apparent in her leadership.

Lisa will be greatly missed for her work and commitment to ensuring that we, our children, and our children’s children have a healthy, sustainable world in which to live and grow.

We have lost a true champion for the planet.