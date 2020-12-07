Lockheed Martin donates $125,000 to the MCPS Educational Foundation

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The MCPS Educational Foundation has received a $125,000 donation from Lockheed Martin. The money goes towards virtual learning school supply kits and other technology needs.

$65,000 will be used to purchase virtual learning school supply kits that include essential school supplies. The remaining $60,000 will go toward the purchase, maintenance, and support of Chromebook and MiFi internet devices for students.

In a statement, Yolanda Pruitt, executive director of the MCPS Educational Foundation said, “This gift comes at an important time for students and families. The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a significant strain on many families in our community and these resources go a long way to relieving that strain. Lockheed Martin has been and remains an important partner with MCPS.”  

