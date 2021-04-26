Locals share thoughts on former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction

FREDERICK, Md.(WDVM) — Last week, most of the eyes and ears of the world were fixated on Derek Chauvin’s case as we heard the words guilty.

Although this is a huge milestone, some people believe more needs to be done regarding law enforcement and the black community.

While the conviction on the case brought justice to George Floyd’s family along with other members of the black community, some people believe until law enforcement builds bridges with more vulnerable populations, incidents like this will continue to happen.

Locals say strong relationships and mutual trust is critical to maintaining public safety.

“We want to see officers work among social workers, we want to see more focus on de-escalation, rather than reactive measures, things need to change,” said Fred Chavis, local community activist.

Despite the controversy, the city of Frederick recognizes a need for change and is doing its best to make a difference.

“We need to start looking at different ways that we can build those relationships ahead of time so when we are in times of crisis, we have those personal connections in the community. It’s not us versus them. We want to be in this together, and the Frederick police are working to develop ways to implement change, said Jason Lando, Frederick Police Chief.