Locals in Maugansville came together to support the homeless community

MAUGANSVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– The winter season is approaching and the air is getting colder. For some people, they can turn up the heat in their homes, but others may not have a roof over their heads to keep them warm.

Several homeless shelters in Washington County have reported since the pandemic began, they have seen an increase in the homeless population.

However, due to protocols and COVID-19 restrictions, some shelters can not take in as many people as they would like to.







In efforts to help the homeless population prepare for the winter season, Locals in Maugansville worked together to create survival bags with resources inside to combat the cold weather.

Lynn Bibbee, Organizer of the Winter Homeless Survival bags, stated:

“There is a need to help the homeless. It’s getting very cold outside and many people have nowhere to go. The pandemic has made many things challenging and I hope these bags can make a difference.”

Inside these bags were hats, gloves, first aid kit, blanket tarps to make a tent, hand warmers, and more. Organizers say anyone who sees’s a homeless person is encouraged to provide them with resources.