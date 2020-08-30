Locals in Hagerstown hosted a free book giveaway

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — Locals gave away free children and adult books to the community. Organizers say with the pandemic taking away many things, education is something that they want to preserve.

Schooling has been challenging especially with virtual learning taking place this year.

Many children will need books to read and study from, so locals made it their mission to get various books on different topics and languages so children will have plenty to learn from.

“I have a kid and she loves to read and I feel like if you read more, then you will learn more and it can teach you a lot of different things,” said Chris Cassatt, Families Helping Families Program Director.

Organizers hope the free book giveaway will inspire many people to read and explore more educational opportunities.