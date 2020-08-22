Locals host a Free Clothes Saturday in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — During this hard time the community is still coming together to support one another.

A “Free Clothes Saturday” took place in Hagerstown on Memorial Blvd. This is a clothing outreach program that helps families through difficult times.

They set up every saturday April through October in hopes to give people in need the proper resources.

They also host a free community giveaway once a month that features various items. Organizers say they believe it is important to help the community during challenging times.

They hope the program will help many people and they say no matter what, they will continue providing for the community.

