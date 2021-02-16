Locals express concerns of the quick development of the COVID-19 vaccination

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to Pew Research, 21% of adults in the United States do not intend to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Many believe there is not enough information on the vaccine and some are even questioning why we don’t have a vaccine to cure HIV or cancer, but yet in less than a year, we have a vaccination for COVID.

Some locals expressed that although they want to combat the coronavirus they do not want to put something in their body that was quickly made. Karla Rivera, from Frederick County, works as a personal trainer, and she fears the long-term effects of the vaccine.

“This was made very quick and I just don’t want to put something in my body without knowing all the background information,” said Rivera.

However, experts say the vaccination took a lot of effort and it was not created overnight.

Kelly Anderson, Senior Director of Health and Drug Policy at the U.S. Chamber’s Global Innovation Policy Center, stated:

“The technology used in these vaccines actually date back to the 1990s. It’s because of the policy framework in the US, which includes strong intellectual property protections that has allowed innovators to really try to be able to harness the power of mRNA technology over the last couple of decades. While these vaccines were developed in record time. They’re really the result of decades of scientific research that has now been applied successfully during the pandemic.”

Although there are many concerns regarding the vaccination, health experts say they can’t force anyone to take it, but they do recommend speaking to your primary doctor to get all your questions answered and reevaluate taking the vaccine when it’s your time.