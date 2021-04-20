Locals discuss their COVID-19 vaccine journey

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As more people begin to receive the vaccine, there are still concerns regarding side effects, and with the J&J dosage on pause, there are some questions regarding how people are reacting to the other vaccines.

Some people experience fever, chills, or no symptoms at all. Experts say everyone’s body reacts differently to the COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been questions regarding why some people receive side effects, and why others do not, and Frederick County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer explained the variations.

“When our body detects the protein from the vaccine, it communicates with the rest of the immune system by sending out chemicals, these chemicals are called cytokines. When they do their work it can sometimes result in there being a fever, muscle aches, tiredness, or headaches. It’s part of the immune system’s way of communicating and it’s just a side effect from what naturally occurs,” said Brookmyer.

The Public Health Officer also explained that if you had the COVID-19 virus and receive the vaccine you are more likely to experience side effects because your body already recognizes the virus and it will try to use the antibodies and T-cells to fight off the virus, which essentially can prompt side effects.

Experts say although it can be a bit uncomfortable it’s better to get the vaccine and experience a little discomfort rather than not get it at all.

It’s also important to remember everyone’s body reacts differently and some experience no symptoms at all.