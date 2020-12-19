FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Local tourism-related nonprofits received a COVID-19 economic relief grant to support the recovery of their business.

Governor Hogan announced that 8 million dollars will be given to support 32 Maryland tourism-producing organizations.

The grants are through the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative due to the impact COVID-19 has had on cultural, educational, and historical institutions.

VisArts in Montgomery County is one visual arts center that received the grant and has been severely impacted by their inability to have in-person programming and events.

if you are looking to support VisArts mission, visit their website to contribute to their vibrancy fund.