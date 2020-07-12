Local teen is asking for the community’s support to win a scholarship

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV ( WDVM ) — A rising senior from Washington High School is among 15 finalists for this year’s West Virginia Scholar Program.

Allison Vance who goes by Alex and the pronouns he/him has struggled with gender identity, but art was always something he could turn to for self-expression.

It is his dream to attend West Virginia Wesleyan, and becoming a finalist for the scholarship competition is a dream come true.

He says he is glad that he did not let his insecurities hold him back from entering the contest, and he hopes to attend the school to learn more about art, so he can use his creations as an inspiration for others battling with gender identity.

“I did not think that it was going to go this far I was hoping, but, um, I’m like proud and like scared a little bit at the same time because this is like my future, you know,” said Vance.

Vance was selected from dozens of applicants who are competing for a four-year full scholarship to West Virginia Wesleyan. The second prize is a four-year $5,000 scholarship and third prize is a four-year $2,500 scholarship.

The scholarship takes academic achievement into account, along with co-curricular work and the students’ essays, but to win he will need help from the community, by voting for him to receive this scholarship.







Voting is underway now and continues through July 31, 2020. You can visit http://www.wvscholar.com/vote.cfm for more information.