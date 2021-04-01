Local teen artist continues to brighten world during Autism Awareness Month

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — As a kick-off to Autism Awareness Month, a local teen artist continues to build traction in the art world.

This past year Amari Taylor has created and shipped nearly 100 paintings from Maryland all the way to the west coast. The 14-year-old has now expanded his art studio located in Takoma Park. It all started last year during quarantine, Amari found ways to cope by painting as a hobby and making joy out of a tough situation.

He’s currently showcasing about 70 pieces of artwork. The studio which is set up for painting is also open for customers to shop by appointment while social distancing.

“I want people to be happy and smile inside their hearts. I want a big studio with a lot of art to share with the world,” said Amari.

You can find Amari’s artwork at @amarisworld on Instagram and Twitter.