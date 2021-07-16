Local substitute teacher to host fundraiser cookout

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One local substitute teacher is hosting a fundraiser cookout to raise money for kids to buy coats, bookbags and other school supplies.

Latrena Hines Bean is a substitute teacher at Washington County Public Schools. She is hosting this fundraiser for the second year in a row.

This year, the cookout will be held on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 340 Devonshire Road in Hagerstown.

“I wanted to do it on my birthday to bring more people, so I can reach out to even more people not just the community, but even further,” said Bean.

If you would like to donate, you can send money via Cash App at “$Ritredalke”.

