Local student creates app to enhance remote learning; wins congressional app challenge

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Many schools across the country have been faced with the difficult task of teaching remotely due to the pandemic, but as technology continues to grow, one local student found a way to teach and learn a bit easier.

Kevin Xu, a Montgomery Blair High School student is the winner of Congressman Jamie Raskin’s Congressional App Challenge. He, along with his partner, Leon Si, created an app called Tabulo. “I was just brainstorming and thinking of his idea. At the very roots, it’s just using your phone as a drawing tablet,” Xu said.

It’s a free, virtual, whiteboard app that can help better the learning experience for both teachers and students. The app came during the pandemic when many were adjusting to a new way of learning. “Teachers were trying to teach and they were drawing elaborate diagrams of molecules,” Xu explains.

Tabulo connects a mobile device to a computer and turns it into an enhanced drawing pad. Whatever you draw or write on your phone is synchronized with the computer in real-time.

The challenge stretches across the country, as there is a winner from just about every state. “It is an honor to represent Maryland’s 8th District, which is home to so many talented and inspired students,” Raskin stated. “I can actually maybe see someone benefiting from this app. That was really nice,” Xu expressed.

Kevin has spoken to several of his teachers about the app and they have expressed interest in using it.

As a web-based app, Tabulo works on any computer or mobile device, regardless of its operating system, including Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, iOS, or Google Android. The challenge began in 2014 as an effort to promote science, technology, engineering, and math. All the winning apps are featured on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.