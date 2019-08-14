Local storyteller brings history and science to life for Hancock locals

"Students' eyes would be huge when I did some of my experiements, and that's what made it worth it."

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM)– Washington County’s Free Library Veteran Memorial Branch had a unique visitor Wednesday morning to help bring history and science to the forefront for local Hancock students.

Professional storyteller Stas’ Ziolkowski believes that education should be brought to life when it comes to science, right in front of students’ faces. He’s been educating students for 40 years by going back to the start with ancient philosopher and astronomer Galileo.

“On a day that we told a story about a scientist, my class seemed to be awake,” said Ziolkowski. So it dawned on me that you know, anytime that I bring up a new subject, a new scientific fact or something- I’d relate it to someone’s life.”

Ziolkowski talked to the students about the first moon landing of Apollo 11 on July 20, 1969. He said he’s noticed that modern-day films may not show the full truth or explain how things historically happened, so he explains to students through hands-on science experiments.

“That kind of stuff isn’t fun and it’s very realistic,” said Ziolkowski. “The modern stuff with movies, they don’t ever show anything real about the science that takes place and I like to talk about the old scientist.”

Ziolkowski said that he hopes to continue teaching students science for another 40 years.