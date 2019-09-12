Local stance on vaping in America

As of September 6, 2019, the CDC reports 450 other suspicious cases of lung illness are under investigation to determine if e-cigarette usage could have been a factor.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the CDC, the number of deaths from serious lung illnesses continues to rise. The CDC reports some deaths are associated with vaping and e-cigarette users.

Although this is the case, there are still a few vape users who aren’t sold on the idea to “stop vaping.” Kyle Vickers, 21, traded in his cigarettes for a vape. He shared that cigarettes hindered health and made his body put off a bad smell.

For about four years, Vickers has used a vape pen. He said there’s only been the consequence of discomfort in his throat. In addition he showed what he considered an electrical burn around his finger. The injury was caused by battery issues from this device, according to Vickers. Other than that, he’s not all that convinced to end what doctors are calling “non FDA approved” method to quit smoking.

Juul, a major e-cigarette seller, states that its goal is to improve “the lives of the world’s one billion adult smokers by eliminating cigarettes. According to pulmonologist, Dr. Ickbal, serious illnesses associated with vaping or e-cigarette usage doesn’t discriminate.

Ickbal notes it’s not clear what’s causing deaths across the nation however, believes the ongoing investigation will help identify concerns.

