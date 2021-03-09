Local sorority alumnae chapter hosts virtual sex trafficking awareness forum

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Each year, over 20,000 people are trafficked in the U.S. and an estimated 200,000 American children are at risk for being trafficked into the sex industry, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

In an effort to spread awareness, the Frederick County alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated hosted a human trafficking forum virtual event. Panelists from the Frederick County Police Department helped locals understand the signs of abuse and promote prevention awareness.

Advocates say despite the pandemic, sex trafficking is still prevalent. With shutdowns in place and a lack of in-person resources, victims of trafficking can be left in the dark.

The alumnae chapter aimed to shed light on the issue of sex trafficking and addressed common misconceptions.

A major misconception is that trafficking only happens to immigrants, but it also happens to U.S. citizens.

According to Bureau of Justice statistics, in 2011 83 percent of victims in confirmed sex trafficking cases were identified as U.S. citizens.

“Trafficking can happen right in our community, and people need to understand that anyone can be a trafficker. Its important to monitor your children and pay attention to the signs,” said Dr. Della White, event committee member.

With many places shut down due to the pandemic, most trafficking is taking place online.

Traffickers often seek out women and children online who appear vulnerable, depressed, or isolated from family and friends.

They may use social media platforms to directly contact individuals asking them to meet with the promise of a better life.

Warning signs that an individual may be a victim of sex trafficking:

If an individual, especially a student, is withdrawn, depressed or distracted

Noticeable physical abuse such as burn marks or bruises

Unexplained absences from class

For more information or to report a suspected case of human trafficking, visit the NHTH website.