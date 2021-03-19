Local school counselor nationally recognized for her efforts

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many would agree school counselors are crucial to a student’s success, especially during the pandemic.

In Frederick County, Maryland, at Brunswick Elementary School, Kathleen Klecan is being recognized for her work as a counselor.

Last year, Klecan was named Maryland School Counselor of the Year. Now she is being honored by the Maryland School Counselor Association for creating a nationally acknowledged model school counseling program with a specific goal to improve chronic absenteeism for vulnerable students.

“A really big goal of mine, even pre-pandemic and moving forward, is to help students continue to build resiliency skills, so they are able to cope when things are difficult,” said Klecan.

The 2021 Maryland School Counselor of the Year will be named Friday night.