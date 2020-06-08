Local protest leaders say the protest is meant to be a peaceful demonstration

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Protests have been happening everyday, and protest leaders want to ensure their message comes across clearly, to the public.

People from all over have taken a stand against the injustices that are happening in society, but protest leaders want let everyone know, that none of the protesting is meant to be disruptive.

“The first thing we say is we have to protect the people, because if we’re violent, if we’re cursing, if we’re displaying “thug like actions” we’re not going to be able to get our point across. We just want to be heard. We want to be seen. We don’t want to be taken as vigilantes. We just want to be treated fairly,” said protest leader Aje Hill.

Hill strives to keep his community safe, by mentoring young black men, and teaching them to stand up for what is right, but always think before you act.

With discrimination, racism, and prejudice judgment, organizers say they are tired of the constant racial battle and they just want peace.

No matter race, age, or socioeconomic status, it appears many protesters have the same goal. Alonso Guemez is a Latino community leader who has been involved with the protest, and encourages others to stand up for what is right

“The reason why the protest was so important to me is because as a Latino I feel it is important to show our support, because most Latinos in the area have trouble voicing their opinions, because of the language barriers,” said Guemez. “I feel that we should stand along side our brothers and sisters regardless, to show our support, as we would want them to stand up for us and our people, who are being treated inhumanely.”

