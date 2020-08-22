Local program helps women get back on their feet after setbacks in their lives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown program to help women transition into the workforce after their lives have sustained a setback held a “graduation” of sorts as the week came to a close.

Lasting Change has been a bridge from dire circumstances to helping women get back on their feet professionally, financially and in building self-esteem. The women get career coaching and encouragement to develop marketing skills for the workplace.

“We help get them back involved in the community and be productive and in the workforce and feeling good about themselves when they have finished the program here,” says Kim Gembe who does consulting for Lasting Change and works with the women.

The leaders of Lasting Change say the women’s real success is their own determination to get their lives back on track.