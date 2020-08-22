HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown program to help women transition into the workforce after their lives have sustained a setback held a “graduation” of sorts as the week came to a close.
Lasting Change has been a bridge from dire circumstances to helping women get back on their feet professionally, financially and in building self-esteem. The women get career coaching and encouragement to develop marketing skills for the workplace.
“We help get them back involved in the community and be productive and in the workforce and feeling good about themselves when they have finished the program here,” says Kim Gembe who does consulting for Lasting Change and works with the women.
The leaders of Lasting Change say the women’s real success is their own determination to get their lives back on track.
- Penn State’s new softball coach is bringing some Hawaiian flair to Happy Valley
- Jefferson County Livestock Auction held in place of county fair
- Local program helps women get back on their feet after setbacks in their lives
- Nation’s drug czar visits Martinsburg to tout “community corrections”
- Modavar Pharmaceuticals moves into Frederick
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App