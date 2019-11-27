Local pop-up market helps feed Boonsboro Community

"All of this is only grown here in Washington County, what could be better?"

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM)– If you’re looking for home-grown spreads and pies, a team of local farmers might just have the answer for last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers.

Hundreds of Washington County residents flocked to Boonsboro’s Shafer Memorial Park to support its second annual pop-up market on Tuesday. Five different local farms set up shop to sell their secret recipes native to the Washington County area. Many of these farmers said their pop-up market helps keep their farms in business.

“This is a lull time for us so it helps all of us here to have additional means of providing our product to the community and the community has been very supportive,” said Owner of Happy Heart Farm Bonnie Butter.

The group of farmers, including Happy Heart Farm, Waltz Family Farm, Winding Root Farm, Beachley’s Fresh Produce and Artesano Baked Goods are planning to host another pop-up market this coming holiday season.