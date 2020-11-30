Local pop-up Christmas Market offers local handmade goods and holiday cheer

They are also selling handmade, fresh wreaths to spruce up your door

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Everyone needs a little Christmas cheer right now and one local farm is trying to do just that.

Green Hill Farm in Sharpsburg, Maryland is hosting a pop-up Christmas market with fresh Christmas trees, baked goods, and other festive finds all from local vendors.

They are also selling handmade, fresh wreaths to spruce up your door and to get you ready for the holidays.

Erin Moshier is the owner of Green Hill Farm and stressed that this pop-up market is a great way to shop locally for the holidays. She explained that when people shop with local small businesses, those store owners will then contribute the money back into the community.

She has noticed that people are buying their Christmas trees much earlier this year. She explained that in years past, she has seen a wave of people buying Christmas trees right after Thanksgiving and then another influx closer to Christmas.

“I think this year, we’re seeing a different kind of trend due to COVID. Folks are inside, they’re not travelling much. They’re ready to get their house decorated and bring some cheer inside, something that can make them feel warm and cozy.”

For more information on Green Hill Farm and the Christmas Pop-Up Market, visit their website.