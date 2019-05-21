Local organizations recognized for contribution at historical awards

The 41st Annual John Frye Historic Preservation Awards ceremony and luncheon highlighted local organizations in the Washington County community.

Judy Kerns, Sue Gemeny, and Dian Thomson for accepted the Advocacy Award. They received this for their efforts with the 250th Anniversary celebration of Keedysville.

Blaine Snyder and Justin Mayhue attended and accepted the Preservation Award on behalf of the First Hagerstown Company Museum of Firefighting History.

Williamsport council member Dennis Grove accepted the Adaptive Reuse Award on behalf of Joan Knode and the Town of Williamsport.

The ceremony was hosted by Washington County Commissioners and the Washington Historical Advisory Committee.