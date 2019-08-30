Local organizations moved to eligibility funding list

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Six organizations in Washington County are now eligible to receive funding from the board of county commissioners.

Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center, Brooke’s House, Rise Up Hagerstown, Conococheague Little League, American Red Cross – Western Maryland Chapter and the Leitersburg Ruritan Club, Inc. were approved to move to the Code of the Public Local Laws of Washington County, Maryland (the “1-108 List”). The approval was made during a BOCC meeting August 27.

Sarah Davis, the disaster program manager of the American Red Cross — Western Maryland Chapter, believes funding plays a huge part in operations both inside and outside the facility.

“Funding and volunteers is what gets us through our day to day, we cannot do what we do without the community support,” David said.

Although these organizations are eligible, this doesn’t mean guaranteed funding from the Board. The Community Organization Funding process and ultimately the County’s budgetary process determines that.