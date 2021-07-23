Local organizations host food pantry event in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Robert W. Johnson Community Center, along with the Maryland Food Bank and United Healthcare, hosted a “Pantry on the Go” food distribution event in Hagerstown.

The food pantry was estimated to serve about 300 families.

“We are handing out some can foods, some cereals, and some fresh boxes of the produce, it has cabbage and peppers, potatoes, and that kinds of things inside,” said Jessica Scott, president and board member of the community center.

United Healthcare also set up its table at the site to give out information about their community plan.

“We really capitalize this opportunity, to be out there with the community to let the people know we are here, that we are here to serve the community,” said Patrice Tucker, marketing manager for United Healthcare Community Plan.

United Healthcare Community Plan, which is a Medicaid plan, offers affordable coverage for Maryland residents based on their income level and household size. According to the United Healthcare brochure, the plan provides three free Virtual Care visits, free Preventive Care visits, low-cost prescriptions and three free Primary Care visits. For the people interested in enrolling in this plan, they can visit their local Maryland Department of Social Services or go online.